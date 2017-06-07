Resposta da Co-op

Afirmação do porta-voz da empresa sobre o assunto:

“Co-op has pioneered ethical trading for more than 170 years and tackling modern slavery is a core part of our ethical trade strategy. We have a sourcing code of conduct in place and audit suppliers against international labour standards, to ensure all workers in our supply chain are treated fairly and to ensure high standards are upheld.

We take such allegations very seriously and will be investigating with our suppliers in order to address any issues.”

