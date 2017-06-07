Resposta da Princes

Afirmação do porta-voz da empresa sobre o assunto:

“We have an absolute respect for human rights and oppose any form of illegal and unethical working practices. In addition, the quality, integrity and long-term sustainability of the food we produce is fundamental to our business strategy. We continually review our relationships with all suppliers, including JBS, based on our ethical and environmental standards for our global suppliers, including prohibiting forced labour or illegal deforestation.”

Leia a íntegra da reportagem em: “JBS comprou de fazendas flagradas com trabalho escravo e desmatamento ilegal”