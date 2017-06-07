A Repórter Brasil está sob censura judicial desde o dia 9 de outubro de 2015. Saiba mais.

Resposta da Princes

07/06/17

Declaração do mercado Princes às alegações de trabalho escravo e desmatamento ilegal na cadeia de fornecedores da JBS

Afirmação do porta-voz da empresa sobre o assunto:

“We have an absolute respect for human rights and oppose any form of illegal and unethical working practices. In addition, the quality, integrity and long-term sustainability of the food we produce is fundamental to our business strategy. We continually review our relationships with all suppliers, including JBS, based on our ethical and environmental standards for our global suppliers, including prohibiting forced labour or illegal deforestation.”

 

Leia a íntegra da reportagem em: “JBS comprou de fazendas flagradas com trabalho escravo e desmatamento ilegal”


