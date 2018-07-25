Íntegra da reposta da BMW

We haven’t got feedback from all of our leather suppliers. What we can say so far:

– There is one of our suppliers working together with Cencoprod.

– We did not have information that this company was found guilty of labour abuses.

– In cases like this we start an investigation to check the facts with our first tier supplier. This is what happens now. The BMW Group definitely does not accept any violation of human rights in its supply chains. Therefore, we take this very seriously. Best case would be that we are able to solve the problem together with our supply chain partners. Worst case would be to stop the cooperation for further projects.

– Here you can find our UK Modern Slavery Act Statement which is published online: https://www.bmw.co.uk/global/legal-notice/bmw_uk_ltd_modern_slavery_act_statement_2017.pdf

– The BMW Group has signed up to the modern slave registry: https://www.modernslaveryregistry.org/companies/8912-bmw-financial-services-gb-limited/statements/10730

– Beside our own investigations we would be happy to get more information from your side in order to solve the case.