Íntegra das repostas da Peugeot, Citroën e Renault

Respostas da Peugeot e Citroën:

1. Does Peugeot use leather in its cars from Cencoprod in Paraguay? Has it used leather from Cencoprod in the past?

Groupe PSA doesn’t know this supplier. The Groupe has not this supplier in its supplier base.

2. Does Peugeot use leather in its cars from Italian leather group Italthierry? Has it used leather from Italthierry in the past?

Groupe PSA works with ITALTHIERRY AUTO LEATHER SPA based in Italy. Our contact at Italthierry tells us that except for few containers in 2016 they don’t work anymore with Cencoprod.

3. Is Peugeot aware that associates of Cencoprod have been found guilty of labour abuses in the El Chaco region of Paraguay?

Since we don’t work with Cencoprod and don’t intend to, Groupe PSA is not following this supplier activity and so has not been alerted of this conviction.

4. What is Peugeot doing to eliminate modern slavery in its supply chain?

Groupe PSA has a zero tolerance approach to slavery and human trafficking. To ensure all those in its supply chain and contractors comply with its values the Groupe has in place a strong supply chain compliance programme. This consists of a 4 step supplier evaluation process undertaken by the purchasing department responsible for each supplier:

– Signature of the document: all suppliers are asked to mark their commitment to these principles by signing this document which requires elimination of any forms of forced or compulsory labor and a commitment to promoting the same principles to their own suppliers and subcontractors.

– IATF audit certification: all suppliers wishing to take part in a tender process for automotive parts must be compliant with the IATF 16 949 standard as well as the Groupe PSA specific requirements.

– Assessment by a third party service provider EcoVadis: their assessment is mandatory to be performed for all suppliers. The result of these assessments are taken into account during the tender process before awarding new business to any supplier.

– Audits on site conducted by a third party: for suppliers identified as “at risk“, these audits provide a summary of how the supplier is performing in terms of the PSA requirements and the local statutes and regulations.

Has Peugot signed up to the modern slave registry?

The Groupe PSA has published a statement regarding the fight against modern salvery. You can find this statement under this link:https://www.groupe-psa.com/en/document/politique-groupe-psa-relative-a-lutte-contre-travail-force-lesclavage-moderne/

Respostas da Renault:

1. Does Renault use leather in its cars from Cencoprod in Paraguay? Has it used leather from Cencoprod in the past?

Cencoprod is not included in our supply chain.

2. Does Renault use leather in its cars from Italian leather group Italthierry? Has it used leather from Italthierry in the past?

Italthierry is a leather supplier for Renault and have confirmed that they are using NO material from Cencoprod for our supply chain since several years. Italthierry AUTO LEATHER SPA has signed our Global Framework Agreement on social, societal and environmental responsibility of July 2, 2013. The Framework Agreement is in line with Groupe Renault’s Declaration of Employees’ Fundamental Rights dated October 12, 2004, which it extends. Without being exclusive, it accordingly constitutes one of the frames of reference for the implementation and monitoring of reasonable vigilance measures pursuant to the law dated March 27, 2017. More info in our Registration document : https://group.renault.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/pdf-i-vgb.pdf

3. Is Renault aware that associates of Cencoprod have been found guilty of labour abuses in the El Chaco region of Paraguay?

Cencoprod is not included in our supply chain.

4. What is Renault doing to eliminate modern slavery in its supply chain?

We have put in place an active sustainable purchasing policy encompassing respect for human rights, labor law, compliance, safety, quality and the environment; We ask our suppliers to enforce these guiding principles and to deploy them across their own supply chain.

Please find on our Group’s website and in our registration book (link above) more info about our sustainable purchasing policy: https://group.renault.com/en/our-commitments/our-corporate-and-social-responsibility/sustainable-purchasing/

5. Has Renault signed up to the modern slave registry?

Yes- it has been signed in 2016 by Renault UK.