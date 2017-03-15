WOOD AND SLAVERY

WOOD AND SLAVERYWhile workers risk their lives cutting down trees, major brazilian and international brands buy timber extracted by men living in conditions analogous to slave labor. Repórter Brasil investigates the crimes of the illegal logging industry in Brazil and in the world
Lives in danger
Workers rescued from slave labor unveil the dangers of the illegal logging trade: fatal accidents, animal attacks and threats from employers
Major brands linked to slave labor
Timber linked to slave labor in Brazil may have reached renovation projects for New York’s Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park
The 21st century settlers
Video tells the story of the migrants attracted to the Amazon with false promises. Today, they risk their lives by harvesting wood
There is no regulation
Kevin Bales talks about how slave labor and environmental destruction walk hand in hand. And reports the lack of control over the origin of products
Truck carrying the logs cut illegally, state of Pará. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)
Brazilian Federal Highway Police inspects illegal load of wood. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)
Ilicit forest fires rage trough indigenous territory of Cachoeira Seca, state of Pará. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)
Logging worker in Macapuxi, west of the state of Pará. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)
Place where food was prepared by the workers. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)
One of the sawmills plants that dealed with the illegally extracted wood. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)
Logging activity destroys the forest on indigenous territory of Cachoeira Seca. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)
Precarious housing provided for the workers. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)
Worker talks with inspectors from the Public Department of Labor. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)
Meat left to dry in the Sun, logging camp in the state of Pará. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)
Workers are expose to all the dangers of the jungle. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)
There is no security for those who work on the logging sector in the region. (Photo: Lunaé Parracho)