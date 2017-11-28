Statement: Liserve

First of all, we place ourselves at your disposal to discuss the services performed by the company LISERVE VIGILÂNCIA in the SUAPE contract. Regarding the complaint made against the company, we inform that it cannot be correct and we think it prudent to emphasize that we do not perform surveillance services in the Suape Complex, but instead surveillance supervisory services.

Therefore, our service is to oversee the surveillance services, as a result of which we are required to circulate throughout the entire Complex and if any irregularity is detected we immediately register the incident, including with photos, and we contact the representative of the Complex.

We should also point out that our supervisors do not carry firearms, much less participate in demolitions, so these complaints are unfounded.

We remain at your disposal for any further clarification, on the telephones…