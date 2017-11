The Aquaculture and Fishing Department (SAP) of the Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services (MDIC) clarifies that the authority to renew fishing permits, referred to in article 8, paragraph 1 of Decree No. 8,425 of 31 March 2015, lies with the Federal Aquaculture and Fishing Offices (EFAPs). Therefore, these EFAPs/SAP alone are responsible for analyzing and deciding on these requests filed with a view renewing fishing permits, pursuant to Normative Instruction No. 3 of 7 March 2016.