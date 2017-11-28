Statement: Pernambuco State Civil Police

The Pernambuco State Civil Police informs that it is already investigating this complaint. The police force will provide more information when the investigation of the case has been completed. Regarding the inability of residents to file police reports, the institution clarifies that this information cannot be correct. The police chief of Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Francisco Diógenes, informs that no such complaint has been received by the police station and he reiterates that all police reports are duly recorded and investigated. Regarding Romero Correia da Fonseca, no police chief with this name exists in the records of the Civil Police.