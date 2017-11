In response to the consultation by Repórter Brasil, Petrobras Distribuidora informs that its contract with Energética Suape 2, in Pernambuco, involves the supply of Special OC-B1 fuel oil, which exceeds the environmental standards established by Resolution 03/2016 of the National Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP), being notable for its low sulfur content and metal control.