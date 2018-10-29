Íntegra da nota das empresas Kimberly-Clark, Suzano e Fibria

Kimberly-Clark statement

“As one of the world’s largest buyers of wood pulp, we know that protecting our forests is critical to addressing climate change, conserving biodiversity and enduring a resilient, healthy supply chain. In March of this year, Kimberly-Clark was part of a meeting in Brazil hosted by The Forests Dialogue, The Brazilian Forests Dialogue and the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) New Generation Plantations Platform and included representatives from major global forestry companies, environmental and social non-governmental organizations, including the Global Forest Coalition, and local communities.

The purpose of this meeting was to visit the plantation operations of Fibria, Suzano and Veracel in the states of Bahia and Espirito Santo and several Indigenous Peoples, Quilombola, and Landless Peasant Movement communities to understand what activities the companies are taking to address the various environmental and social issues that have been raised. Attendees concluded that significant progress is being made by the companies but there is more work to do.

Kimberly-Clark’s policy to ensure the responsible sourcing of wood fibre remains consistent. We are proud that major environmental groups, including Greenpeace, FSC® and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) have recognized Kimberly-Clark as a market leader for responsible fibre sourcing and forest protection, and we are committed to drive further improvements.”

Suzano’s responses

“How much land does Suzano own in Brazil (total) and in the states of Espírito Santo, Bahia and Maranhão (individually)?

Suzano ended 2017 with approximately 1.2 million hectares, approximately 540,000 hectares of which were set aside for preservation. Considering only the states of Espírito Santo, Bahia and Maranhão, the total area was approximately 750,000 hectares, 330,000 hectares of which were set aside for preservation (Suzano does not disclose data broken down by state).

How much land does the company plan to acquire over the next ten years?

Due to strategic and compliance issues, the company does not disclose estimates for land acquisitions.

Does the company plan to build more pulp and paper mills in Maranhão or Piauí?

Due to strategic and compliance issues, the company does not disclose estimates for project expansions.

Questions:

Eucalyptus monoculture

Research conducted by experts shows that water consumption by eucalyptus cultivation is no different from that of other crops. The effect of cultivation on soil and water resources therefore is associated with management strategies, and not with the species cultivated.

In the case of eucalyptus cultivation in Brazil, which is practiced by companies committed to sustainability, the most advanced techniques soil and water management techniques are used. This model ensures an adequate environment that supports the sustainability of the business in the long term, as demonstrated by the consecutive productivity gains registered in areas where plantations have been grown for over 80 years, always with a focus on responsibility and on social and environmental respect.

Land Titles

Suzano, like other Brazilian forestry companies, rigorously complies with all laws and regulations involving its business activities, including with regard to the purchase of land for planting new crops. This practice is verified by industry organizations, such as the Bahia State Association of Forestry Companies (ABAF) and the Brazilian Forestry Industry Association (Ibá), by Brazilian regulators and by international certification agencies.

Illegal deforestation of riparian forests

Suzano, like other companies in the industry, operates in accordance with the the law and with the environmental regulations established by the applicable authorities. Industry companies do not adopt or condone illegal practices in their operations, which is a concern that extends to their sponsored companies, third parties, partners, etc.

According to the ABAF, today the industry preserves 0.7 hectare of native forests for each hectare of productive land, which is well above local and international requirements. This figure confirms that caring for the environment is equally important for preserving the resources that these companies need and use sustainably.

Water withdrawal from streams

Brazilian companies withdraw water in accordance with the law and with the environmental regulations established by the applicable authorities. As such, all and any water withdrawals comply with the established limits based on the flow of each waterway.

Use of pesticides

Industry companies adopt responsible practices for forest management, environmental preservation and respect for local communities. The initiatives are aligned with the international regulatory standards governing the rational and previously authorized use of certain chemicals.

It also is important to note that, according to the ABAF, data from the National Plant Protection Products Industry Trade Union (Sindiveg) show that the amount of active ingredients applied in Brazil is 5 kg/hectare (ha), which is much lower than the amount used in developed countries, such as the Netherlands (20.8 kg) and Japan (17.5 kg). In the forestry industry, according to the ABAF, the numbers are even lower: from 2011 to 2013, the forestry industry consumed on average approximately 0.8 kg/ha.

In addition to the rational use of products authorized by the applicable authorities, Brazilian companies engaged in the planting and cultivation of trees are working jointly and with research, extension and rural producer institutions to seek collective solutions to address the risk of increased threats to plantations. The work focuses on ensuring the safety of the people involved in applications and in protecting the environment.”

Fibria’s responses

“Questions:

Eucalyptus monoculture

Land Titles

Illegal deforestation of riparian forests

Water withdrawal from streams

Use of pesticides

