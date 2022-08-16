Full answers from BBF, Vibra, Azul, Gol, Latam, BNDES, MME, Incra, Iterpa, Semas and Senator Zequinha Marinho

Check out the article: Surrounded by oil palm, traditional peoples experience terror in land dispute with biodiesel producer

Brasil BioFuels (BBF)

1. What is the total area acquired from Biopalma by BBF in the Tomé Açu and Acará region?

Brasil BioFuels (BBF) has four oil palm production centres in Pará, located in the Acará Valley region and Lower Tocantins. There are about 56,000 hectares of oil palm planted in its lands and 3,800 hectares in Family Farming projects, which have as reference the National Programme for the Strengthening of Family Farming — PRONAF ECO DENDÊ.

BBF is operating in the State of Pará since November 2020, when it took control of the former Biopalma, giving full continuity to its activities in relation to oil palm cultivation.

The Company has been operating in the northern region of the country since 2008, aiming to decarbonize the Amazon forest and generate socioeconomic development and environmental preservation. The company generates more than 6,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs, providing income for farmers, rural workers and communities living in 5 states in the northern region of Brazil. BBF has a close and constructive relationship with the traditional communities of these states. It is worth highlighting the company’s operations in Amazonas, in the municipalities of Benjamin Constant and Tabatinga, where it generates clean electricity for the indigenous communities that live there. The operating teams of the two power plants in these locations are composed entirely of indigenous people, so the enterprises also provide economic and social development in the region.

2. Does the area acquired by BBF overlap with quilombola territories and indigenous lands? Does the company have documentation identifying the areas owned by BBF that are in conflict with traditional communities?

Oil palm cultivation, the company’s main activity, is carried out in accordance with the environmental legislation in force and all its planting areas respect the Agro-ecological Oil Palm Zoning, a program created by the Federal Government in 2010, through Decree Nº 7,172/2010, whose objective is to recover degraded areas from 2007, with the guidelines of environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and rational use of natural resources, besides respecting the social function of the property.

BBF clarifies that there is no overlap of areas, as reported by INCRA and ITERPA representatives at a meeting held with the Agrarian Commission, attended by the Federal Prosecution Service, State Prosecution Service, representatives of the judiciary and other participants. On the other hand, there is already an area demarcated by INCRA for indigenous people in the region, entitled “Turé Mariquita” village.

For the record, the village Turé Mariquita II is not an original indigenous territory, but rather the result of a donation made by the company Pará Pigmentos S/A, for which reason the demarcation took place between the years 2011 and 2012, when the oil palm plantation already existed there, so much so that the FUNAI demarcation process includes the registration and step-by-step placement of the landmarks by the indigenous people who currently reside in the village.

BBF thus confirms that it respects the limits of the territories and acts only in its areas of possession, meeting the criteria required by the decree. BBF has exercised peaceful, fair and uninterrupted possession of its areas since it took over the property that was Biopalma’s responsibility in the State of Pará.

3. When the company bought the Biopalma areas in 2020, was it already aware that there were plans to expand indigenous land and the titling processes of quilombola territories?

At the time of the negotiations with Biopalma, BBF was not aware of the indigenous peoples’ intention to extend their territories. This information only came to the Company’s knowledge at a later date, especially after the valorisation of land in the region and the high price of palm oil on the domestic and international markets. The demand for expansion of indigenous and quilombola territories only became an issue when palm oil reached a high value on the commodities market.

By analysing the records of police reports in the police stations of Acará and, mainly, Tomé-Açu, it is easy to identify the situation described above. Until November 2021, these same indigenous people and quilombolas had obstructed access to productive areas, had set fires and invaded, stolen machinery and tractors. However, there were no robberies or thefts of oil palm fruits, it is only after the rise in the price of oil that this started to happen continuously, given the financial interest of the criminal organisation operating in the region.

The lands owned by BBF were invaded by a group made up of indigenous people and quilombolas, whose only interest was to profit from the illegal sale of stolen fruit from BBF lands to competing companies in the region. These actions resulted in vandalism, arson, aggression against company employees, attempted rapes and the theft of machinery, causing financial losses of over 50 million reais to the company’s assets.

4. Is BBF security done by Stive Security and Surveillance? If yes, since when?

BBF has private security services legally set up and registered with the Federal Police in order to protect its employees, its facilities and its native forest areas, as a result of several attacks with arson on its facilities and machinery, carried out by invaders from indigenous and quilombola communities.

The aforementioned company has been providing services to BBF since the end of 2021. BBF makes use of private security by the nature of its business, which becomes even more critical given the recurrence of fruit theft, machinery theft, arson, illegal deforestation, violence against employees and other occurrences. In only two years, the BBF has already registered more than 650 police reports on the situation faced in the State of Pará. BBF has a large collection of photos, images and videos demonstrating the violence perpetrated by the invaders against the company’s employees, property and assets, duly shared with the public authorities.

For the record, the plantation areas are very extensive and for the most part unfenced, so the property security seeks to keep the company’s employees safe, even because many of them have already been assaulted simply for trying to exercise their right to work.

BBF’s property security team also has 150 direct employees, a structure that doubled in size compared to the same period last year, as a result of all the criminal attacks, generating high costs for the Company to maintain the safety of its employees while carrying out agricultural work and the integrity of its facilities.

5. Repórter Brasil learned through accounts and police reports that there were several attacks on indigenous people, quilombolas and riverine people. The attacks are as follows:

i. On 7/1, community members denounced a shooting attack on the Solimões camp, in the municipality of Tomé Açu, and reported that the attack was carried out by Stive security guards. Also, according to reports, the day before (6/31), security guards entered the camp, burned belongings and beat two people.

ii. Between November and December 2021, at different times, groups of indigenous people were intercepted by security guards, cursed at and beaten — in one of these attacks, an indigenous woman had her earring forcibly removed.

iii. There are reports of the burning of five houses in the Amarqualta and Nova Betel territories. According to reports, the action was carried out by people linked to BBF.

Is BBF aware of these attacks? Were employees of Stive Security and Surveillance or other employees hired by BBF involved in these cases?

BBF clarifies the details below and recommends that the reporter access the police reports registered at the local police stations for further investigation of the facts:

i. Facts and data on events that took place between June 30th and July 1st:

The situation reported above is incorrect and with distorted facts. Below is a summary of what happened, recorded in police reports at the local police stations during the period mentioned:

-The criminal group formed by indigenous people and quilombolas tried, during this period, to invade the BBF industrial facilities. See the video on the link: https://we.tl/t-UjES2zR2rL

– On June 30, Adenísio dos Santos Portilho and other criminals in the group stole a truck belonging to the BBF containing 15 tons of fruit. Afterwards, Adenísio hid the truck in the backyard of his house, according to videos and photos that show the geographical coordinates inside Adenísio’s house. And also police report number 00481/2022.101312-4, with files available on the link: https://we.tl/t-agrdHtnfRq

-On July 1st, once again, Adenísio and this criminal group broke into a bus carrying BBF workers and stole the personal belongings of these employees. See police report number 00167/2022.100900-0 on the link beside: https://we.tl/t-VwExjzixQ3

-Finally, on July 2nd, Adenísio and this criminal group carried out another criminal action, stealing a BBF truck carrying fuel, two vehicles belonging to the private security company, two firearms and two bulletproof vests belonging to the company’s workers. In addition, they kidnapped and tortured these workers until late at night leaving them vulnerable and in the middle of the bush. See Police Investigation number 00481/2022.100235-5 on the link: https://we.tl/t-NrmkwGzz5Q

This detailing, with facts and data exposing what happened on these dates, is necessary to clarify the creation of this fanciful situation narrated in the question. Stive’s workers were victims in this episode. BBF regrets what happened and reinforces that it provided all assistance and support to the workers involved.

It is worth reinforcing that the people who work at BBF and the suppliers who provide services to the Company are instructed not to commit any act of violence against anyone. BBF has a code of conduct used as a guideline in the training of its employees and instructs its suppliers to follow these same guidelines, to ensure the physical integrity of the Company’s employees, society and the residents of the communities where the Company operates. Everyone is instructed to act peacefully, respectfully and in accordance with the legislation in force.

ii. Once again we would like to reinforce the distortion of the facts narrated in the question. BBF employees, as well as family farmers in the region, are the real victims of this criminal group. There are hundreds of police reports in the police stations of Tomé-Açu and Acará against members of this criminal group, involving threats, humiliation, attempted rape, robberies, among others. We recommend that the report access the police reports available at the local police stations and also interview the communities of rural workers and farmers in the region who can no longer stand the crimes practised in the region and who face difficulties in accessing their own land. See the police reports registered by some of the rural farmers on the link: https://we.tl/t-aGwQbG72cE

iii. Once again the information is incorrect. This is yet another distortion of the facts and this situation is totally unknown to the BBF company and the local authorities.

Finally, BBF clarifies that even though it is acting completely legally, it has suffered threats and has been the victim of robberies, thefts, extortion, and other crimes, including threats to the physical integrity of its employees. The company generates more than 5,000 direct jobs in the State of Pará and the invasions carried out in the areas owned by the company have jeopardised production activities and the safety of its employees. BBF is constantly seeking the support of government bodies to resolve the case, a fact that can be corroborated by the dozens of letters sent to the authorities in the State of Pará, municipalities and even at the federal level.

The inversion of the narrative that seeks to transform the company into a great villain was the path found by some indigenous people who have very active social network profiles to attract the attention of the media and social organisations as a way of getting support for the propagation of false news.

For your information, the criminal actions are innumerable and continue unabated. On April 21, the headquarters of the Fazenda Vera Cruz was destroyed by fire, set by various indigenous people and quilombolas who had joined forces to promote a kind of retaliation against the company’s actions. The day before, BBF intercepted seven trucks carrying about fifteen tons of palm fruit each, stolen from one of the farms invaded by this criminal group. See photos and videos on the link beside: https://we.tl/t-Y4J23fbUCK

The destruction of the facilities was cruelty and vandalism almost unheard of, but even worse was the destruction by fire of three buses carrying rural workers, who had little time to leave the buses under threat of being burnt alive.

This is just one example of a distorted narrative of the perverse actions carried out not only against the company’s properties, but also, and mainly, against men and women who were working, who depend on work to support their families.

6. The communities allege that BBF has not complied with the compensation agreements signed between the indigenous and quilombola associations and the company. What are these agreements? Can the company provide documentation proving compliance with the agreements drawn up under the Cooperation and Compromise Agreement (TCC), with products and delivery schedules?

BBF maintains an ongoing dialogue with indigenous villages and quilombola communities that cohabit regions where the company carries out its production activities, always seeking to maintain good coexistence, promote respect for the environment and local and traditional cultures. Through this relationship, a Cooperation and Compromise Agreement (TCC) was established between BBF and three associations representing traditional indigenous communities: the Tembé Indigenous Association of Tomé-Açu (AITTA), the Tembé Indigenous Association of Vale do Acará (AITVA) and the Tenetehar Tekwa-Haw Pytawa Association of Tomé Açu.

The TCC was signed with the objective of strengthening the relationship of trust between the company and the communities and resulted in a voluntary agreement between the parties to promote good living. The document established as guidelines actions that should be carried out by the government, such as access to drinking water, food security, education and cultural traditions, productive systems and inputs and health. BBF met its delivery schedule for the structuring projects defined with the associations. However, this cooperation agreement was terminated by the indigenous people in November 2021, in disagreement with BBF.

BBF clarifies that the agreements signed were never for financial compensation, but rather agreements to comply with the company’s social responsibility with the surrounding communities. Social responsibility is a commitment of BBF, so much so that, currently, the Cravo Community, inhabited by quilombolas, is receiving a course on pisciculture, given by a SENAR (National Service for Rural Learning) teacher, so that the residents, based on technical knowledge, and if they so wish, can dedicate themselves to raising fish in a self-sustaining manner, which can provide an improvement in the living conditions of the community.

7. Indigenous people and quilombolas report the impacts of pesticide use on oil palm plantations — such as allergies and gastrointestinal problems. Several studies carried out in the area and the Evandro Chagas Institute have already attested to the contamination of community waters, in which residues of endosulfan and glyphosate were identified. Has BBF already carried out an expert report to certify the level of contamination of pesticides in the rivers and soil? If so, could you send the report with the results?

BBF follows the best international practices for the sustainable management of oil palm and uses only products allowed by law, without using pesticides in regions near indigenous and quilombola lands. The company monitors the surroundings of the areas where it operates in compliance with the standards defined by the National Environment Council (Conama). Furthermore, BBF’s activities are classified as having a low environmental impact by the competent bodies, which means that it does not cause the poisoning of rivers and streams and does not affect the territories where indigenous and quilombola communities live.

BBF uses the fertigation process in its operations, without the use of the products mentioned above. After extracting the palm oil, the water from the cooking of the fruit is used for fertigation, that is, it is returned to the plants in the company’s areas as a 100% natural process. This water from the cooking of the fruit serves as a natural fertilizer for the plants, avoiding the use of chemical material. This is the company’s choice to seek social and environmental balance and not use fertilizers on a large scale, even though it has all the licenses for such use.

8. Does the company use glyphosate on its plantations in northeast Pará?

As informed in the answer to question number 7, BBF follows the best international practices for sustainable management of palm and uses only products allowed by law, without using pesticides in regions near indigenous and quilombola lands. The company uses the fertigation method as a 100% natural process in its operations.

9. In response to the report published in G1, BBF said it “monitors the surroundings of the areas where it operates”. What kind of monitoring is this? What is analysed? Could we have access to these documents?

The BBF conducts groundwater and surface water monitoring every three months. Monitoring comprises the activities of data collection, including water samples, laboratory analysis, processing and interpretation of the data obtained, and the production of information required to meet the objectives of the monitoring network.

The stages of sampling, laboratory analysis and processing are carried out by an independent laboratory accredited by INMETRO. The interpretation of the data obtained and the production of information necessary to meet the objectives of the monitoring network are carried out by the BBF Environment team.

The parameters monitored are established taking into account the type of water source (underground or surface), due to the environmental laws in force. For your information, the waters of this region are classified as class 2, which requires specific treatment for human consumption.

CONAMA Resolutions 357/2005 and 396/2008 establish Maximum Allowable Limits for surface water and groundwater (monitoring wells in the lagoons), respectively. The selected parameters are adherent to the self-monitoring plan indicated by the environmental legislation in force, based on the use and occupation of the soil in the monitored river basin, as well as the existing monitoring records in the region.

10. Sources interviewed by the report said that the company has filed representations against officials with the Civil Police, the Pará State Prosecution Service and the Federal Prosecution Service. Can BBF confirm this information? Against which agents did the company file complaints and why?

Since indigenous people and quilombolas invaded the company’s areas, BBF is prevented from entering its lands and thus cannot carry out the necessary maintenance on the plants and maintain the necessary environmental balance. Besides this, there is a real and imminent danger of insects and pests spreading to other crops, not only oil palm. This worrying situation that is very prejudicial to the environment has already been formally communicated to the Ministry of Agriculture and ADEPARÁ, so that it is possible to carry out phytosanitary management, but until now BBF has not received any reply, as well as no response from the public authorities of the State of Pará for the registration of more than 650 police reports reporting thefts and robberies of palm oil, machinery, vandalism against the company’s property, among other crimes. To date, there has been no response from the Pará State public authorities with regard to enforcing the judicial orders for repossession and prohibitory injunction in favour of the company.

The Company persistently seeks support from government bodies to resolve the cases, a fact that can be corroborated by dozens of letters to the authorities of the State, municipalities and even at the federal level. The company has sought the support of government bodies at all levels, insistently and incessantly, so that it is not the only interlocutor dealing with indigenous people and quilombolas in the situation faced in the State of Pará.

And finally, BBF hopes that the State will fulfil its role in the area of public safety, protecting the company’s workers, local farmers and the surrounding communities.

11. How many police reports has the company filed so far regarding this situation?

So far, BBF has registered more than six hundred and fifty police reports reporting thefts and robberies of palm oil, machinery and tractors from its properties. However, the company has not received any response from the Pará State public authorities to date.

12. What companies were doing BBF security before Stive?

Four different private security companies provided services to BBF previously, with a focus on private, organic and forest security, at various distinct periods of BBF’s operation in Pará. The focus of the changes in the companies providing services in this field was to expand the fight against illegal deforestation of the Amazon forest.

Vibra Energia

1. When was the contract between Vibra and BBF signed?

The contract was signed in November 2021 and involves only the purchase of green diesel (HVO) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced from palm planted in certified areas of Roraima.

2. Was Vibra Energia aware of BBF’s involvement in these conflicts at the time the contract was signed?

The company was not aware of the conflict. Vibra became aware of these episodes through the press in March 2022.

3. What are the company’s policies for purchasing biodiesel from suppliers with records of human rights violations?

The company has a strict policy regarding human rights violations and for all partners we perform due diligence. We perform an integrity assessment of suppliers that includes aspects of respect for human rights and compliance with labour obligations. We have contractual clauses that address respect for human rights, prohibiting child and slave labour, combating discrimination and promoting diversity, and others that provide for termination of the commercial relationship with suppliers, customers and partners found to be violating human rights.

Our Code of Ethical Conduct dedicates a specific chapter to “Respect for people” and establishes as a commitment the promotion of diversity and equity in our teams, partners and suppliers.

4. Does Vibra intend to continue with the contract with BBF after learning of the allegations?

As soon as Vibra became aware of the episodes that occurred in Pará, we started a specific Integrity due diligence on the topic, whose procedures are still in progress. The due diligence in question was forwarded and fully met by BBF on 06/06/22, by providing all requested documents and other evidence that proves the adoption of measures. The contract also provides for the possibility of rescission with damages for violation of compliance clauses. We continue to monitor and if there is any evidence that the partnership becomes critical, compliance will determine the next decisions in accordance with the company’s risk management policy.

Azul

Azul confirms that it has a commercial relationship with Vibra Energia for fuel supply and is unaware of any illicit practice by the company and its partners.

Latam

LATAM has a Sustainability strategy developed from its commitment to the sustainable development of the region and whose actions and decisions are based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations Organisation (UNO). One of the pillars of this strategy is the actions aimed at combating Climate Change, in which the company has the goal of offsetting 50% of emissions from domestic flights by 2030, establishing a path to be carbon neutral by 2050, which includes the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).

In April this year, LATAM announced its commitment to using 5% sustainable fuel by 2030, privileging production in South America, with a focus on Brazil, Colombia and Chile, countries with recognised and extensive experience in the matter, through the development of Biofuel and Green Hydrogen. At this moment, LATAM is evaluating projects aimed at the development of SAF from different companies. The visit to the mentioned project was precisely to get to know it, this being only an initial stage of all evaluations that the company develops, which involves a rigorous analysis of the social, environmental and economic components of the projects. LATAM stresses that it does not have any type of commercial link or commitment with it.

GOL

1. Was Gol aware of BBF’s involvement in these conflicts when it participated in the event in São João da Baliza (RR)?

The Company has no commercial contract signed with BBF and, as the company is not a supplier/partner of GOL, we emphasise that we were not aware of the episodes reported in Pará.

GOL has a public commitment to neutralise all carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and is seeking the development and knowledge of new technologies to produce sustainable aviation fuels and biokerosene. It was with this purpose that GOL attended the event in São João da Baliza (RR).

GOL has been participating in discussions of the Fuel of the Future Programme, more precisely of the ProBioQAV Subcommittee, together with the Brazilian Airline Association (ABEAR) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), whose goal is solutions for aviation fuel.

2. What are the company’s policies for purchasing biodiesel from suppliers with records of human rights violations?

The selection and hiring of Suppliers and Partners is performed based on technical, professional and ethical criteria. GOL has and applies Conduct Guidelines for Third Parties in the Relationship with GOL, which complement our Code of Ethics, in order to regulate the ethical conduct of Third Parties in their relationship with our Company.

One of the pillars of this commitment is to respect human rights, in addition to fighting discrimination and promoting diversity. To have a partnership with third parties, it is mandatory that they conduct their activities according to ethical principles similar to ours. To this end, we conduct a prior analysis (due diligence) of potential suppliers, representatives, business partners and other counterparties with whom we do business.

This procedure is carried out through research and analysis of information and documents that aim to identify risks related to corruption and ethical-reputational issues, arising from the signing of contracts, partnerships or other types of associations. Non-compliance with these commitments may lead the Company to terminate the commercial relationship if actions that violate this policy are caught.

3. Does Gol intend to close a purchase agreement with Vibra and BBF?

The Company has no commercial contract with BBF.

Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME)

The participation of the Ministry of Mines and Energy in a visit to the facilities of Brasil Biofuels (BBF), in São João da Baliza (RR), was by invitation and was eminently technical in nature. This visit included the participation of several institutions such as BNDES, CEPLAC, Azul, Latam, Gol, Datagro and Cargill.

The objective was to know the project announced by the company for the construction of a biorefinery for the production of green diesel (HVO) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from palm oil, in partnership with Vibra Energia.

It should be noted that the subject is thematically related to the work carried out under the Fuel of the Future Programme, established by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) through Resolution No. 7/2021. Among other objectives, the programme seeks to propose measures to introduce sustainable aviation fuel in the Brazilian energy matrix. Finally, it should be clarified that there are no MME incentives directed to BBF.

National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES)

1. What is the BNDES’ objective in participating in the launch event at the São João da Baliza (RR) plant?

The BNDES participated in the event because it was invited to get to know both the São João da Baliza plant and the company Brasil Biofuels (BBF), to verify the possibility of financing investments aimed at producing renewable energy, the focus of BBF’s activities. This is a common activity for the Bank.

2. Since the beginning of 2021, the BNDES has lent approximately R$ 7 million to BBF. The loans were made in the automatic indirect modality and were operated through the John Deere bank. The Moju Plant (PA) was the one that received the most loans, 77% were destined for it. What is the bank’s policy for financing companies accused of human rights violations, as is the case of BBF, including the “automatic indirect” modality?

BNDES does not condone irregularities and/or illegalities and has one of the most advanced socio-environmental policies in the financial system for the agricultural sector.

In this business model, financing is contracted in their own name by partner financial institutions, which assume the risks of the operations and are therefore responsible for analysing and approving the financing, as well as for negotiating the conditions with customers (rates, terms, guarantees, amounts etc.), as authorised by the Rural Credit Manual – MCR (items 9 and 10 of Section 1 of Chapter 11).

In the case of rural credit operations, the BNDES System imposes, through the issuance of mandatory bulletins, that the partner financial institutions comply with the rules set out in the Rural Credit Manual, published by the Central Bank.

Documents and certificates issued by public agencies must be verified by the accredited financial institution, which is responsible for complying with the conditionalities imposed by the BNDES, and is liable to a fine for non-compliance, in addition to the bank being able to request early maturity of the operations.

In this sense, the financing policy of the BNDES System does not allow rural credit operations to be contracted by partner financial institutions for projects whose area is totally or partially included in demarcated indigenous lands or lands occupied and titled by the remaining quilombo communities.

3. Can the BNDES suspend existing BBF financing?

Considering the news linked to the referred company, the BNDES requested clarifications from the partner financial institution responsible for the operation (John Deere bank) and is awaiting a reply on the subject.

After due verification of the facts, and after ensuring the adversary and full defence, if effective contractual non-compliance is identified, the BNDES may impose sanctions on the partner financial institution, such as, for example, application of fines and early maturity of the operations already contracted.

4. Is there any possibility of the BNDES providing new financing to BBF after becoming aware of these allegations?

The BNDES always conducts an analysis of its clients’ records before granting new direct financing. One of the activities of this analysis is to accompany news reports about the company and request clarifications from it, if necessary. The day after the G1 story was published, in early July, the BNDES requested clarifications from BBF and is analysing the response sent by the company to assess the possibility of granting financing.

5. Is there a provision for bank financing for BBF as part of the project to produce biodiesel made from palm oil for aviation?

To date, the project has not been registered in the BNDES’ systems. Therefore, there is still no date for its financing by the BNDES. It should be noted that the analysis of the possible request for financing will only be made after the internal conclusions on the answers provided by the company regarding the allegations presented.

National Institute for Colonisation and Agrarian Reform (Incra)

1. What is the status of the land regularisation processes of the traditional community areas (quilombola territory of Alto Acará Amarqualta and Nova Betel), with an indication of the next steps and schedule for their conclusion and an estimated deadline for completion?

INCRA is arranging for a Technical Group to begin the RTID (Technical Report on Identification and Delimitation) of the communities in August 2022. There is no estimated deadline for the completion of the work.

2. Are there overlaps between the Alto Acará Amarqualta and Nova Betel quilombola areas with the area of the BBF company?

After the complete land survey — with the identification and delimitation of the perimeters of the territories of the quilombola communities of AMARQUALTA and Nova Betel, preparation of maps and descriptive memorials — it will be possible to answer this question.

Land Institute of Pará (Iterpa)

The Land Institute of Pará carried out fieldwork to support the questioned processes. They are currently under analysis by the competent sectors.

State Secretariat for Environment and Sustainability of Pará (Semas)

The State Secretariat for Environment and Sustainability (Semas) informs that the Licensing of Rural Activity – LAR for Long Cycle Culture (Oil palm plantation) is carried out through a licensing process protocol at the State Secretariat for Environment and Sustainability – SEMAS, which observes the social impacts of the enterprises. In the case of BBF (former Biopalma), of Tomé Açu, the enterprise has an operating licence in effect.

Senator Zequinha Marinho

As a legitimate representative of the state of Pará and defender of more than 8.7 million people of Pará, the senator sought the support of the Ministry of Justice to put an end to the social tensions arising from the agrarian conflict, which has been dragging on for more than 10 months in the border region between the Pará municipalities of Tomé-Açu and Acará. The senator is sensitive to the problem and has acted with the purpose of reaching an understanding between the parties involved.

