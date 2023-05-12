Íntegra do posicionamento da Starbucks sobre denúncias de trabalhadores

Starbucks

Thanks for reaching out. We take seriously any allegation of labor violations or poor working conditions at the farms we source from. As soon as we get an allegation of a violation of our zero-tolerance standards, we stop any plans to purchase coffee from farms in question until we can verify that they are in full compliance with our stringent ethical sourcing requirements. You can read more here.

Specific to Fazenda Piedade: As we shared with you previously, we were deeply concerned to learn of any allegations of labor violations or poor working conditions. We plan to investigate the concerns you have raised.

We remain committed to working with our suppliers to advance labor practices. In Brazil specifically, we recently expanded our Farmer Support Center to help provide additional resources to farmers. Read more here and here.

Leia a matéria completa: “Fazenda fornecedora da Starbucks ignora lei e não fornece máquina para colheita de café, dizem trabalhadores”