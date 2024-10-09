Posicionamentos para reportagem sobre ‘cemitério de animais’ em fazenda de grãos

Leia a reportagem completa aqui

Santa Colomba

A Santa Colomba Agropecuária esclarece que possui as licenças ambientais necessárias para a utilização dos canais de transposição para irrigação de suas áreas produtivas e lamenta qualquer perda à fauna da região. Além disso, a empresa possui equipe de veterinários e biólogos que monitora, resgata e ampara animais que circulam em suas propriedades.

Informa ainda que tem trabalhado, em parceria com a Associação de Agricultores e Irrigantes da Bahia (AIBA), a Associação Baiana dos Produtores de Algodão (ABAPA) e o Instituto do Meio Ambiente e Recursos Hídricos da Bahia (INEMA), na construção de alternativas que auxiliem para a manutenção do equilíbrio ambiental em toda a região.



Philip Morris Brasil

A Philip Morris Brasil (PMB) tem a proteção da biodiversidade como parte essencial de sua estratégia de negócios. Nossos fornecedores devem cumprir com a legislação, assim como com os rigorosos padrões exigidos pelas nossas políticas internas, monitorando continuamente os possíveis impactos ambientais das suas operações. Tão logo a PMB tomou conhecimento dos fatos mencionados, entrou em contato com o fornecedor para entender o ocorrido e buscar soluções imediatas.

A Fazenda Santa Colomba informou que já conta com o suporte de uma consultoria especializada, que auxilia no monitoramento das áreas dos canais. Também fomos informados que a Fazenda está em contato com os órgãos competentes, com o objetivo de entender as providências definitivas que podem ser tomadas. A PMB seguirá numa agenda regular com esse fornecedor para acompanhar tais providências.

Qualquer dúvida, estamos à disposição.

Mais informações sobre as iniciativas da companhia estão disponíveis no Relatório Integrado: https://www.pmi.com/sustainability/reporting-on-sustainability

H&M Group





We pay great consideration to any potential breaches of our requirements. In this particular case, our suppliers rely on the Better Cotton standard when sourcing cotton for brands like ours. The standard today includes references to wildlife protection and that producers need to have knowledge of animals roaming their fields and put in place measures to not negatively affect them.



As soon as we were notified about this, we raised our concerns with Better cotton to follow up on the compliance of the standard. Better Cotton is looking into this, and we therefore kindly refer you to them for further information.





Better Cotton

In Brazil, the certification system of ABRAPA, ABR, is benchmarked against the Better Cotton Standard System.

At this point and until the beginning of the 2024/2025 season, the benchmarking of the ABR system is against the Better Cotton Principles & Criteria (P&C) v.2.1. In November 2024, when farms start enrolling in the 2024/2025 season and upon renewal of the agreement, the benchmarking will transition to the P&C v.3.0.

Within Better Cotton’s P&C v.2.1. there are already references to wildlife protection: Producers are required to be aware of the biodiversity and have mapped them – hence they need to have knowledge of animals roaming their fields and put in place measures to not negatively affect them.

This will be further strengthened in P&C v.3.0 where it states:

2.3.2 Natural habitats and biodiversity are conserved, and steps are taken to enhance them over time in line with local or regional priorities – with the intent for Producers to implement locally relevant and effective measures to conserve and enhance key ecosystems, including natural habitats and biodiversity, on and around the farm. (biodiversity defined as: Biodiversity – animals, plants, fungi and microorganisms)

As per the terms of the benchmarking agreement, Better Cotton has formally notified ABRAPA upon discovering this information, enabling them to conduct a thorough investigation and report back on their findings.