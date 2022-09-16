Íntegra das respostas das instituições citadas na reportagem sobre os Ka’apor

Leia a reportagem aqui

Polícia Federal



A PF não se manifesta sobre investigações em andamento.

Mineração Serras do Oeste / Jaguar Mining



Conforme informamos anteriormente, a Mineração Serras do Oeste Ltda. (MSOL) não possui nenhum projeto ativo ou expectativa de investimentos no Nordeste. O direito minerário mencionado (n° 806.602/2019) está atualmente em titularidade da MSOL. No entanto, em 2017, a MSOL vendeu a titularidade dos direitos minerários para a empresa MCT Mineração Ltda. No dia 15/07/2021, a MSOL protocolou na ANM o pedido de Cessão Total de Direitos Minerários para a MCT, que não foi analisado até a presente data, e, por isso, a titularidade ainda não foi alterada. A última movimentação mencionada por você se refere ao pagamento da TAH (“Taxa Anual por Hectare”), devidamente feito pela MCT.

Para mais informações referentes a esta cessão total dos direitos minerários, acesse o link: https://jaguarmining.com/en/investors/news-releases/2017/jaguar-mining-completes-sale-of-gurupi-project-receives-initial-us-4-million-cash-payment-to-date/

MCT Mineração / Oz Minerals:

1. Is MCT Mineração really a subsidiary in Brazil of Oz Minerals?

Yes. MCT is a subsidiary of OZ Minerals Ltd.

2. Did you carry out any consultation procedure with the indigenous people? If yes, how was this protocol built?

OZ Minerals is committed to high standards of Stakeholder engagement and social performance by our employees, consultants, suppliers and contracting partners. We have established Global Social Performance Standards that:

· describe the minimum requirements of our business to manage threats associated with specific activities or tasks, and to identify opportunities that have the potential to drive value creation for both OZ Minerals and the communities in which we operate, and wish to be welcome, and

· support the OZ Minerals policies by articulating the minimum requirements to which our workforce and suppliers must adhere.

The Working with Stakeholders component of our Social Performance Standards ensures sound knowledge and planning forms the basis of our business’ interactions with Stakeholders impacted directly, indirectly or cumulatively by activities, so as to ensure they are identified, consulted, respected and engaged with.

We require our Social Performance Standards to be implemented in a manner that is consistent with the statutory requirements of the local jurisdiction and are guided by and aligned with United Nations frameworks relating to human rights, including the rights of Indigenous Peoples, and those specifically directed to the extractive industries.



3. Indigenous people from the Alto Turiaçu TI denounced the presence of technicians inside the TI to carry out measurements and inspections. Did MCT send a technician to the site?

No, MCT did not. We hold an exploration permit for a tenement located close to but not on the Alto Turiaçu indigenous land and MCT has conducted a few preliminary exploration activities there, with no environmental or social impact. We do not have other mining titles for exploration around the indigenous lands.

4. If yes, was this visit previously authorized by the indigenous people?

N/A



5. Did the company buy lots or land in the region? If the answer is yes, could you inform me of the quantity and reason for the acquisition?

OZ Minerals has not bought any land or lots in the region.



6. Was there commercialization of lots located in areas originally from agrarian reform settlements?

No. Our CentroGold project is located in areas originally established for agrarian reforms settlements, but it is currently taken over by illegal mining activities from groups not related to OZ Minerals. Our negotiations for the use of the INCRA land the CentroGold project is located on are currently ongoing.



7. Regarding the guarantee of protected areas around conservation territories – how does the MCT understand the importance of these buffer zones? Could mining ventures like these, bordering the indigenous territory, not become a danger to the protection of the ecology and life of those people?

We are committed to providing a high standard of care for the natural environment through effective organisational planning and practices, progressive land management and rehabilitation, and the application of the lowest impact profiles as is reasonably practicable.

Our Environmental Performance Standards describe the minimum requirements of our business to manage environmental threats and impacts associated with specific activities or tasks, and to identify opportunities that have the potential to drive value creation for both OZ Minerals and our Stakeholders.

The Land and Biodiversity component of our Environmental Performance Standards ensures that effective measures are implemented to protect and manage land and biodiversity conservation and to minimise adverse impacts of our activities.



8. What are the measures of reparation or indemnification related to the mining activity foreseen by the company?

The Working with Stakeholders component of our Social Performance Standards ensure sound knowledge and planning forms the basis of our business’ interactions with Stakeholders impacted directly, indirectly or cumulatively by activities, so as to ensure they are identified, consulted, respected and engaged with.

We require our Social Performance Standards to be implemented in a manner that is consistent with the statutory requirements of the local jurisdiction and are guided by and aligned with United Nations frameworks relating to human rights, including the rights of Indigenous Peoples, and those specifically directed to the extractive industries.

Vale



A Vale abriu mão do requerimento apontado em 2009 e, neste mesmo ano, a desistência foi homologada. A empresa reitera que não possui direito mineral em terras indígenas no Brasil. Em 2021, a Vale renunciou a todos os seus direitos minerários em Terras Indígenas no Brasil, tendo, ainda, desistido dos pedidos de autorizações para pesquisa e concessões para lavra (extração) mineral. A renúncia e a desistência da Vale se baseiam no entendimento de que a mineração em Terras Indígenas só pode ser realizada com o Consentimento Livre, Prévio e Esclarecido (CLPI) dos próprios indígenas e com base em legislação que regule adequadamente a atividade.

ANM

(E-mail enviado em 12 de agosto)



1. Por que (e como foi dada) a autorização para as pesquisas no entorno de uma terra indígena?

R: A ANM trabalha com outorga de títulos minerários com polígonos georreferenciados. Visando maior assertividade da resposta, teríamos que saber o número do processo ao qual você se refere e/ou as coordenadas geográficas da localidade. Entretanto, é importante destacar que a ANM obedece o princípio da legalidade, e Lei permite a emissão de alvará de pesquisa.

2. Os indígenas foram consultados sobre os empreendimentos?

R: Esse procedimento não faz parte das atribuições desta ANM.

3. Autorizações como essas citadas tendem a afetar a integridade ecológica do entorno de áreas protegidas. Em que sentido o trabalho da ANM tenta cooperar com a existência de zonas de amortecimento?

R: Autorização de pesquisa não requer licenciamento ambiental. Licenciamento ambiental é atribuição de órgãos específicos, nas esferas municipal, estadual e federal.



(Os e-mails enviados nos dias 16 e 26 de agosto, que incluíam os números dos processos solicitados pela ANM e perguntas complementares, não foram respondidos.)

Mineração Silvana / Grupo Santa Elina



Sobre os três requerimentos de pesquisa mineral citados, esclarecemos que todos estão inativos e que a empresa aguarda a finalização do questionamento feito em 2019 à Agência Nacional de Mineração para entrar com o pedido de desistência. Reforçamos que todas as empresas do Grupo Santa Elina, incluindo a Silvana, seguem a decisão executiva do Grupo de não atuar em terras indígenas e têm sistematicamente protocolado pedidos de desistência para todos os requerimentos de pesquisa sobrepostos a essas localidades.





MPF



Realizamos pesquisas em nossos sistemas com os nomes das empresas, áreas e termos relacionados ao caso que você citou, porém, não foram localizados procedimentos ou ações em andamento. Entretanto, isso não exclui a possibilidade de inquéritos ou ações sigilosas, pois não temos acesso nesses casos.



De toda forma, caso você tenha indícios ou provas de possíveis irregularidades, recomendo que você utilize o MPF Serviços para fazer uma denúncia para que o MPF possa apurar a situação. Você pode acessá-lo por meio do seguinte endereço eletrônico: http://www.mpf.mp.br/mpfservicos



