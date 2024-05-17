Cattle, timber, and violence threaten communities along the Madeira River in Brazil

“WE’LL ‘DRAG THE CHAIN’ when it stops raining.” The threat made by a logger frightened the riverine people of the Madeira River, who live in communities in the city of Humaitá, in the southern Amazonas, in Brazil. It is precisely there that the “new deforestation frontier” in the Amazon has solidified. The advance of cattle ranching and logging is driving the destruction of the forest—and quickly.

“Dragging the chain” is a reference to a rustic and archaic way of cutting down the forest. In this method, a thick chain is stretched between two tractors that advance through the forest, quickly felling everything in their path. The promise of “dragging the chain” on the lands is scheduled for when the drought hits the region in mid-May.

Historically, the state Amazonas has been distant from the main deforestation fronts in the region. But this reality has changed in the last five years. In 2023, the state had four of the ten Amazonian municipalities with the highest deforestation alerts, according to data from the government’s satellite monitoring.

“Our Brazil nut grove is gone. Wherever we used to walk, there was water and we encountered animals of all kinds. Today, we can’t even find a game to kill, to eat,” complains Valdino Mota, a farmer who lives in the community of Santa Rita, also known as Pirapitinga, on the banks of the Madeira River, one of the localities facing deforestation in the region.