Global brands continue to sell excavators in Brazil’s ‘illegal mining capital’

The presence of Hyundai equipment in the BMG store even after the contract was terminated is confirmed even by the brand’s official distributor in Brazil. When contacted, BMC Máquinas said it had recently received information from a customer about a Hyundai equipment being sold in the BMG yard in Itaituba. After tracing its origin by its serial number, the distributor identified that it was a machine originally sold to a company in Minas Gerais. Subsequently, the equipment had been sold, already used, to BMG.

“BMG today sells parts for Hyundai machines purchased from suppliers not authorized by Hyundai or BMC. We have no way of prohibiting or interfering in this activity. BMC has completely stopped selling machines for mining, whether legal or illegal. The result has been a drop in our market share in the region, as competitors continue to supply,” the distributor said.

BMC also said that it had stopped selling to miners in the Brazilian states of Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Pará, Goiás and Maranhão. The interruption led to a 15% to 20% drop in market share, according to BMC. The full statement can be read in Portuguese here.

BMG did not respond to Repórter Brasil‘s inquiries. The space remains available for future statements.

“The public authorities have a role in preventing and punishing criminal activity. The private sector should also bear these responsibilities. There’s no point in talking about ESG when the product is being used to commit crimes,” argued Jorge Eduardo Dantas, coordinator of the Greenpeace Indigenous Peoples Front.

Another result of the Greenpeace study, which showed the use of heavy machinery in illegal mining, was the initiation in June 2023 of a civil inquiry by the Pará Prosecutor’s Office. The goal is to investigate the relationship between the sale of Hyundai machines, its representatives, and illegal mining in Itaituba and Jacareacanga.

Prosecutor Thais Medeiros da Costa, who initiated the inquiry, does not rule out new investigations focusing on other brands. “Depending on what we find with Hyundai, it could serve as a paradigm to be applied to other companies,” she said.