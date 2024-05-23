Land grabbing case in Brazil links meatpackers to corruption and money launder

FROM NOVA MAMORÉ (RONDÔNIA/BRAZIL) – Protected by an armed police scheme provided 24 hours a day by the Rondônia government, 605 heads of cattle grazed until April within the Guajará Mirim State Park, a full protection conservation unit in the Amazon (see box) where cattle breeding is prohibited.

The animals were there because they were seized by the state. According to the Military Police of Rondônia, their owner is a rancher identified as an invader of the preservation area – he was arrested in November during a large operation that removed suspects of land grabbing from the site. The herd was seized in order to prevent a possible sale, since, according to the authorities, several of the detained man’s accomplices are still at large and are prowling the area trying to remove the cattle.

“We have identified a criminal organization operating in the park that includes owners of farms that are adjacent to the conservation unit,” explains Rondônia prosecutor Pablo Hernandez Viscardi, who is working on the investigations. “These properties are used to launder cattle raised illegally inside the park. Without this maneuver, they can’t be sold to meatpackers”, he adds.

The thread that connects cattle ranching, deforestation and land grabbing inside the Guajará Mirim State Park goes beyond environmental crimes: investigations carried out by authorities over the last two years, to which Repórter Brasil had access, sustain that members of the gang would be involved in cases of money laundering, tax evasion, false representation, extortion and embezzlement.

Cattle is the element that connects the illegalities. Documents included in the case file and other evidence obtained directly by Repórter Brasil show deals made between those accused of the crimes and some of Brazil’s largest meatpacking companies in recent years – such as JBS, Marfrig and Frigon.