‘Animal Cemetery’ found at Phillip Morris and H&M factory supplier

According to Santa Colomba’s financial report, another significant portion (32.5%) of its 2023 net revenue comes from cotton production. The company is certified by the Better Cotton Initiative, the world’s leading sustainability program for the sector. In Brazil, cotton producers who adhere to the Brazilian Responsible Cotton Program (ABR) by the Brazilian Cotton Producers Association (Abrapa) can sell their cotton with the Better Cotton seal. According to Abrapa, Santa Colomba has held both certifications since the 2018/2019 crop.

Customs data accessed by Repórter Brasil indicate that in July of this year, Santa Colomba supplied certified cotton to a factory owned by Soorty Enterprises in Pakistan. Soorty is listed as a supplier for the clothing brand H&M, as disclosed on the company’s website.

Asked about the situation involving a supplier in its production chain, H&M stated that it “takes very seriously” any potential violation of its requirements and that its suppliers carry the Better Cotton certification. “Currently, the evaluation system includes references to wildlife protection, [stating] that cotton producers must be aware of the animals passing through their fields and take measures to avoid negatively impacting them,” the company said. It also reported that it communicated its concerns to the Better Cotton certification body.

Better Cotton said it formally notified Abrapa upon learning of the case, “allowing them to conduct a thorough investigation and prepare a report with their findings.” The certification body added that producers using its label “must be aware of the animals passing through their fields and implement measures to avoid negatively impacting them.”

The complete statements from H&M and the Better Cotton Initiative can be read in full here.

Customs data accessed by Repórter Brasil also show that Santa Colomba supplied cotton to Crescent Textile Mills in Pakistan and to a unit of Kipas Holding in Turkey during 2023.

Crescent Textile Mills is listed as a supplier for Ralph Lauren, while Kipas Holding appears on the supplier list of PVH, the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Another Kipas Holding company, Kipas Pazarlama Ve Ticaret A.S., is also mentioned on H&M’s supplier list.

Repórter Brasil received no response from Soorty, Crescent, Kipas, Ralph Lauren, PVH, or Abrapa, which is responsible for the ABR seal, used as a benchmark by Better Cotton. The space remains open for future statements.

“The supply chain’s responsibility for environmental and animal protection must be absolute. Just as we don’t want to consume brands linked to slave labor or deforestation, we also don’t want brands associated with the death of animals,” says Rodrigo Gerhardt from World Animal Protection.



The reporting of this story was supported by Brighter Green’s Animals and Biodiversity Reporting Fund.

