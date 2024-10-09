THREE MANED WOLVES drowned in the irrigation canals of the Alto Jaborandi Farm, a property dedicated to grain cultivation in western Bahia, in the northeast of Brazil. Lined with a slippery tarp, these “artificial rivers” lacked proper protection to prevent animals from entering, according to the Bahia Institute of Environment and Water Resources (Inema).

The state agency fined the farm and is demanding the implementation of adequate protective measures. The drowning of wild animals in these canals has become a regional issue, concerning environmentalists and authorities.

The owner of the property where the bodies were found, between June and August 2023, is José Fava Neto, a farmer and regional director of the Soybean Producers Association (Aprosoja) in Goiás.

In 2020, he secured loans from the Irrigated Agriculture Financing Program (Proirriga) for irrigation works. These loans were funded by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and mediated by the Dutch Rabobank, which claims to be “world’s largest food and agribusiness bank.”

The Alto Jaborandi Farm is located near the Grande Sertão Veredas National Park, considered a sanctuary for endangered species, one of which is the maned wolf, classified as vulnerable to extinction. “These species do not remain solely within the protected area. They will reproduce and colonize adjacent areas,” explains Rogério Cunha de Paula, coordinator of the National Center for Research on Carnivore Conservation at the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio).

The park is surrounded by farms cultivating soybeans, cotton, sorghum, corn, and tobacco. Given the region’s water scarcity, these farms construct large reservoirs and water channels to irrigate their crops, with lengths reaching 15 to 20 km.

The irrigation canals are lined with a tarp that lacks grip (see photos below), preventing animals from escaping. Images taken at the Alto Jaborandi Farm show scratch marks on the canal edges, indicating the animals tried to escape before drowning.