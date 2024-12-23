APOIE

Twitter Instagram Facebook BlueSky
Search
Close this search box.
Menu
agricultural insurance

Mapfre and Brasilseg sold insurance to farmers with environmental interdictions

Property owners participated in a Brazilian government program that covers part of the rural insurance policy as an incentive for agricultural and livestock production in Brazil
By Daniela Penha | Editing Bruna Borges
 23/12/2024
+

FARMERS WITH ENVIRONMENTAL INTERDICTIONS had access to public funds by contracting subsidized agricultural insurance in 2024. A survey by Repórter Brasil identified five properties in different regions of Mato Grosso that had areas embargoed for illegal deforestation in the Amazon and contracted policies from Brasilseg and Mapfre, partially funded with federal government money. Brasilseg is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil. A total of  BRL 52,700 thousand (USD 8,667) in subsidies was paid, and the benefited properties account for 1,821.4 hectares under embargo.

The properties contracted insurance through the PSR (Rural Insurance Subsidy Program). Through this program, the federal government covers part of the policy costs as an incentive for the country’s agricultural and livestock production. In 2023, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) allocated 933.1 million BRL (153 million USD) in subsidies for rural insurance contracts, according to the PSR 2023 Report.

Repórter Brasil‘s survey used data from the PSR, Mato Grosso state embargoes, and Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources).

*except for soybeans, whose percentage remains fixed at 20%. Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock

In February, an investigation by Repórter Brasil revealed similar situations involving policies subsidized by Mapa in previous years. At the time, the ministry stated its expectation to implement, still in 2024, a system to verify the existence of embargoed areas overlapping with farms applying for subsidies.

:: Also read: Rural Insurance Dossier: Multinational insurers cover properties within Indigenous territories, with environmental embargoes or linked to slave labor

When asked again, Mapa stated that the system is still in the homologation phase and is expected to become operational only in the first quarter of 2025. The ministry also informed that it will investigate the new cases reported in the article. If the plots listed in the policies are found to overlap with embargoed areas, the insurers will be notified to cancel the operations and reimburse the subsidized amounts through the PSR (read the full response here).

Environmental interdictions

In the city of Guarantã do Norte, cattle rancher Egídio Brambilla had approximately two-thirds of his land embargoed due to illegal deforestation. The embargoes total 204.3 hectares.

Fundo da Grota Farm in 2022 (highlighted in green by Repórter Brasil to show the size of the property before the alteration of the rural registry) and areas with environmental embargoes for deforestation by Sema-MT (Mato Grosso State Environmental Secretariat) in red (Image: Sema-MT/Repórter Brasil)

After the embargoes were imposed in 2021, the property’s original CAR (Rural Environmental Registry) was modified. The Fundo da Grota Farm, which originally spanned 341.5 hectares and encompassed all of Brambilla’s land in the area, was reduced to a registered perimeter of only 64.4 hectares, as shown in the image below.

In red, the area under embargoes, and in white, the perimeter after the CAR alteration. The Fundo da Grota Farm originally encompassed the sum of both areas (Image: Repórter Brasil)

A study by the organization CCCA (Center for Climate Crime Analysis) revealed that these alterations are becoming a common practice among farmers in the Amazon. By changing the boundaries of their farms, landowners “erase” environmental violations such as embargoes and manage to avoid restrictions on obtaining credit, for example.

In 2024, the cattle rancher contracted insurance from Brasilseg, a joint venture between Banco do Brasil and the Spanish insurer Mapfre, with BRL 2,600 (USD 427) subsidized. The insurance coordinate disclosed by the Ministry of Agriculture aligns with a CAR (Rural Environmental Registry) with no embargoes. The contracted insurance is for livestock, which covers the herd. The report team visited the region in November and observed cattle grazing on the farm, including areas under embargo. No fences were identified separating the two CAR areas in the rural registry.

Repórter Brasil contacted Brambilla’s attorney, responsible for his defense in the administrative process with Sema-MT. She stated she was unaware of the use of the embargoed area or the alteration of the CAR. The report team also tried to contact Brambilla, but there was no response. The space remains open for further statements.

Imagem aérea com destaque para uma edificação na Fazenda Fundo da Grota, em Guarantã do Norte (MT) (Imagem: Repórter Brasil)
Aerial image highlighting a building on the Fundo da Grota Farm in Guarantã do Norte (Image: Repórter Brasil)
Usando a edificação identificada na imagem anterior, é possível ver bois pastando na Fazenda Fundo da Grota. Na foto, feita em novembro de 2024, não há cercas separando o que seria a nova área da fazenda com 64,4 hectares, conforme imagem anterior (Foto: Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)
Using the building identified in the previous image, cattle can be seen grazing on the Fundo da Grota Farm. In the photo, taken in November 2024, there are no fences separating what would be the new 64.4-hectare area of the farm, as shown in the previous image (Photo: Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)
Seta em azul mostra gado pastando em diversas áreas da Fazenda Fundo da Grota (Foto: Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)
A blue arrow indicates cattle grazing in various areas of the Fundo da Grota Farm (Photo: Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)

In Paranaíta (MT), a similar case exists. Several contiguous areas are registered in CARs under the name of Leonildo Greco and other individuals with the same surname. An Ibama embargo covering 1,400 hectares, issued in Leonildo’s name, spans across five of these CARs, as shown in the image below. Additionally, there are other federal embargoes in the area registered under the names of other individuals with the Greco surname.

In August 2024, Leonildo was fined by Sema-MT and penalized with a BRL 7.1 million (USD 1.16 million) fine for conducting livestock activities within the embargoed area.

Contiguous areas in Paranaíta with embargoes by Sema-MT and Ibama highlighted in green (Image: Repórter Brasil)

Also in 2024, Leonildo contracted livestock insurance from Brasilseg, with a BRL 2,600 (USD 427) subsidy. The insurance coordinates disclosed by the Ministry of Agriculture fall within one of the CARs in the group that is not under embargo.

However, satellite images analyzed by the organization Aid Environment, at the request of Repórter Brasil, suggest evidence of livestock activity even within the embargoed area. The organization also indicates that the CARs likely divide the property only in theory, while in practice, it functions as a single property.

Repórter Brasil contacted Greco’s lawyer, who stated that he had no knowledge of the situation. The space remains open for future statements.

Soybeans with insurance

The Quinta da Bonança and Soberana farms in Tabaporã  have 19 hectares embargoed by Ibama. There are three contiguous registered areas, each with a different CAR. One belongs to Ana Paula Noronha, another to Airton Leonel Pedroski, and a third whose owner has not been identified. The embargoed area spans all three CARs, as shown in the image below.
Ibama embargo (in green) covers three areas of the Quinta da Bonança and Soberana farms in Tabaporã (Image: Repórter Brasil)

The report team visited the roads bordering the farms and spoke with local merchants and residents, who stated that the properties effectively function as a single farm. While surveying the area, no fences or other signs were observed to indicate that they are separate properties. Soybean crops cover the entire perimeter. Aerial images analyzed by Aid Environment also suggest that it is a single productive property, with soybean cultivation extending to other adjacent plots.

Na foto, a seta indica uma edificação que pode ser a sede ou um galpão da fazenda. É possível ver a plantação de soja em todo perímetro (Foto: Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)
In the photo, the arrow points to a building that could be the farm's headquarters or a warehouse. Soybean crops can be seen across the entire perimeter (Photo: Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)
Tendo como referência a edificação (no alto superior direito) e a rodovia (à direita) é possível ver que há soja plantada (Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)
Using the building (in the upper right corner) and the highway (on the right) as references, it is possible to see soybean crops planted in the area (Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)

Noronha and Pedroski contracted policies with Brasilseg in 2023 and 2024 to insure soybean and corn production, receiving BRL 13,500 (approximately USD 2,230) in subsidies through the PSR program. The coordinates of the policies disclosed by the Ministry of Agriculture fall within the CAR areas registered by the landowners, both of which are crossed by the embargo.

The report team sent an email to Noronha but received no response. Pedroski could not be contacted. The space remains open for further statements.

In Marcelândia (MT), the Adonai Farm, owned by Clara Renita Schwanke, had an area of 147.9 hectares embargoed by Sema-MT in December 2023 due to illegal deforestation. The landowner signed a Commitment Term for Degraded Area Recovery with the state government and, since January 2024, has held a Provisional Rural Operation Authorization. However, the farm remains under an active embargo.

Áreas de embargo da Fazenda Adonai, em Marcelândia (MT), com embargos da Sema-MT em vermelho (Imagem: Sema-MT)
Embargoed areas of the Adonai Farm in Marcelândia, with Sema-MT embargoes highlighted in red (Image: Sema-MT)
O MAP Biomas registrou o alerta de desmatamento na área, conforme contorno em vermelho (Imagem: Map Biomas)
MAP Biomas recorded a deforestation alert in the area, as outlined in red (Image: MAP Biomas)

Schwanke contracted four insurance policies with subsidies from the PSR, two through Brasilseg and two through Mapfre, in 2024. She also contracted three other insurance policies in her name for surrounding properties. In total, she benefited from BRL 44,900 (approximately USD 7,400) in federal government subsidies.

Schwanke’s lawyer stated that the landowner is complying with the Degraded Area Recovery Plan agreed upon with the Mato Grosso government in the soybean cultivation and that she had no interest in commenting.

The report team also visited the road bordering the farm and observed plantations, as shown in the image below. However, the existence of cultivation specifically within the property’s embargoed perimeter was not verified.

However, this situation may be considered an exception. A study published in 2022 by researchers from the Federal University of Pará and INPE (National Institute for Space Research) showed that 87% of environmental embargoes are not enforced in the Amazon, with 80.9% of the areas continuing their activities with cattle and 6% with agriculture.

Edificação destacada pelo círculo amarelo em imagem aérea de fazenda em Marcelândia (Imagem: Repórter Brasil)
Building highlighted by the yellow circle in the aerial image of a farm in Marcelândia (Image: Repórter Brasil)
Edificação apontada pela seta branca na Fazenda Adonai, em Marcelândia (MT) (Foto: Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)
Building indicated by the white arrow on the Adonai Farm in Marcelândia (Photo: Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)

Mapfre stated that, regarding the Adonai Farm case, the “policies mentioned in the report refer exclusively to areas with no prior or current embargo” and that “in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria checks conducted during the policy underwriting process, as well as in its continuous monitoring, no failures or limitations related to the insured area were identified,” since the landowner holds a production authorization.

Regarding the other cases, Mapfre did not comment. The company also emphasized that it conducts continuous monitoring of restrictive lists, ensuring the compliance of its operations with the best ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices, which guide its actions globally.

Also contacted to comment on all cases involving its clients, Brasilseg stated that it does not comment on specific cases, that it monitors cases via satellite, and that it “operates in strict compliance with the law.” Read the full responses here.

Rules are lacking for the sector

Circular No. 666 of Susep (Superintendence of Private Insurance), the agency responsible for overseeing the insurance market in Brazil, requires insurers to implement risk management and sustainability policies but does not specify the criteria to be assessed.

Priscila Souza, Senior Manager for Public Policy Evaluation at CPI (Climate Policy Initiative)/PUC-Rio (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro), states that the sector lacks socio-environmental regulations. “In rural credit, there are a series of restrictions and prohibitions; producers cannot have environmental embargoes on their property. In insurance, we still don’t have a rule preventing this from happening,” she comments.

According to Souza, it is contradictory for public policies to benefit landowners with embargoes. “The climate crisis primarily impacts agriculture itself, which has suffered significant losses due to deforestation. At the same time, we have public resources directed to embargoed areas for deforestation, which is driving this entire crisis,” she analyzes.

Leia também

Mapfre e Brasilseg venderam seguro a fazendeiros com embargos

Navios levaram 500 mil toneladas de carne brasileira ligada a desmate, diz estudo

Faria Lima vende por R$ 70 mi títulos que indicam investimento em desmatadores

Repórter Brasil ganha Prêmio Cláudio Weber Abramo de Jornalismo de Dados 2024

APOIE

A REPÓRTER BRASIL

Sua contribuição permite que a gente continue revelando o que muita gente faz de tudo para esconder

Veja como >

LEIA TAMBÉM

Mapfre e Brasilseg venderam seguro a fazendeiros com embargos

  • Por Daniela Penha
Repórter Brasil

Receba as investigações da
agência de jornalismo da
Repórter Brasil no seu e-mail.

JORNALISMO
Diretos Humanos
Mundo do Trabalho
Povos Tradicionais
Questão Agrária
Socioambiental
Trabalho Escravo
English
Especiais

PESQUISA
Notícias
Sobre
O que fazemos
Parcerias
Biblioteca
English 

EDUCAÇÃO
Sobre
Nossas ações
Biblioteca
EducaRB
Novidades
Participe

PODCASTS  
Cova medida
Esperança
Jornadas
Trabalheira

VÍDEOS
Reportagens
Documentários
Outros

SOBRE NÓS
Quem somos
Equipe
Transparência
Prêmios
Contato

Instagram Twitter Facebook
Youtube Linkedin TikTok TikTok
Repórter Brasil

JORNALISMO

Diretos Humanos
Mundo do Trabalho
Povos Tradicionais
Questão Agrária
Socioambiental
Trabalho Escravo
English
Especiais

PESQUISA

Notícias
Sobre
O que fazemos
Parcerias
Biblioteca
English

EDUCAÇÃO

Sobre
Nossas ações
Biblioteca
EducaRB
Novidades
Participe

PODCASTS

Cova medida
Esperança
Jornadas
Trabalheira

VÍDEOS

Reportagens
Documentários
Outros

SOBRE NÓS

Quem somos
Equipe
Transparência
Prêmios
Contato

Instagram Twitter Facebook Youtube Linkedin TikTok TikTok

Receba as investigações da agência de
jornalismo da Repórter Brasil no seu e-mail.

Desenvolvido por Studio Cubo e Design por Paula Carvalho

Home
Diretos Humanos
Mundo do Trabalho
Povos Tradicionais
Questão Agrária
Socioambiental
Trabalho Escravo
English
Especiais

Home
Notícias
Sobre
O que fazemos
Parcerias
Biblioteca
English

Home
Sobre
Nossas ações
Biblioteca
EducaRB
Novidades
Participe

Home
Cova medida
Esperança
Jornadas
Trabalheira

Home
Reportagens
Documentários
Outros

Quem somos
Equipe
Transparência
Prêmios
Contato

JORNALISMO
Direitos Humanos
Mundo do Trabalho
Povos Tradicionais
Questão Agrária
Socioambiental
Trabalho Escravo
English
Especiais
PESQUISA
Notícias
Sobre
O que fazemos
Parcerias
Biblioteca
English
EDUCAÇÃO
Sobre
Nossas Ações
Biblioteca
Educa RB
Novidades
Participe
PODCASTS
Cova Medida
Esperança
Jornadas
Trabalheira
VÍDEOS
Reportagens
Documentários
Outros
SOBRE NÓS
Quem Somos
Equipe
Transparência
Prêmios
Contato

APOIE

Twitter Instagram Facebook BlueSky
Search
Close this search box.
ASSINE NOSSA NEWSLETTER
Farm in the municipality of Tabaporã, Brazil, has environmental interdictions. Still, it had soybeans planted, machines spraying the crop, and a shed with a harvester and tractors (Photo: Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)