Mapfre and Brasilseg sold insurance to farmers with environmental interdictions

FARMERS WITH ENVIRONMENTAL INTERDICTIONS had access to public funds by contracting subsidized agricultural insurance in 2024. A survey by Repórter Brasil identified five properties in different regions of Mato Grosso that had areas embargoed for illegal deforestation in the Amazon and contracted policies from Brasilseg and Mapfre, partially funded with federal government money. Brasilseg is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil. A total of BRL 52,700 thousand (USD 8,667) in subsidies was paid, and the benefited properties account for 1,821.4 hectares under embargo.

The properties contracted insurance through the PSR (Rural Insurance Subsidy Program). Through this program, the federal government covers part of the policy costs as an incentive for the country’s agricultural and livestock production. In 2023, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) allocated 933.1 million BRL (153 million USD) in subsidies for rural insurance contracts, according to the PSR 2023 Report.

Repórter Brasil‘s survey used data from the PSR, Mato Grosso state embargoes, and Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources).