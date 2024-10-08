Among the family’s properties is Fazenda Vó Pilar, located in Bataguassu, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, which is currently managed by Ana Maria Ferreira. The farm supplies cattle to JBS’s facility in the municipality of Nova Andradina. JBS is Brazil’s largest beef industry. Information from a document that registers the movement of livestock called the Animal Transit Guides accessed by Repórter Brasil shows cattle deliveries to the slaughterhouse in September, one week after the fire at Fazenda Nossa Senhora de Fátima.

The quality of the animals raised by Ana Maria Ferreira at another property, Fazenda Mimosa, in Ivinhema (MS), was highlighted in a statement by a buyer from Friboi, part of the JBS group, in an article published in June this year. At that time, 96 heifers were slaughtered, producing “high-quality meat” with traceability and certification for “the most demanding international market standards,” such as the United States.

Ana Maria Soriano Ferreira stated, through her lawyer, that Fazenda Nossa Senhora de Fátima has already been inherited by her children and no longer belongs to her or producer Armando Ferreira. The rancher also mentioned that the property is leased and that she believes the Ibama fine should be directed to the lessee. However, at the time of this report’s publication, the fine and embargo were still in Armando Ferreira’s name.

In a statement, JBS said that Fazenda Nossa Senhora de Fátima has never been a direct supplier to the company and that the property “is 503 km away from Fazenda Mimosa and 543 km from Vó Pilar, which are suppliers to JBS and comply with all the requirements of the Company’s raw material procurement policy.” The meatpacking company also stated that “it received information from the representatives of Armando Pereira Ferreira’s estate, who manage the cited properties, that in the last two years there has been no movement of animals from Nossa Senhora de Fátima to the other two farms.” When questioned by the report, JBS did not clarify what mechanisms it has to identify and monitor the environmental compliance of its indirect suppliers.