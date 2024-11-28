‘Trump is a disease’, says Yanomami shaman Davi Kopenawa

BOA VISTA, RORAIMA – This year alone, Yanomami shaman Davi Kopenawa was received by Pope Francis at the Vatican, was featured at a special place by Salgueiro Samba School aduring Rio de Janeiro’s carnival parade, and was given enthusiastic applause during the Cannes Film Festival in France. However, in his home state of Roraima, he has to travel in a patrol car escorted by armed police officers.

In addition to being a shaman, 68-year-old Kopenawa is a political leader active in denouncing the gold miners who illegally invaded the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in the Brazilian Amazon. Because he defends the rights of his people, he cannot walk freely.

In addition to the gold miners, he makes a point of naming politicians who he sees as enemies of the Yanomami and the Amazon rainforest, such as the recently elected US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro.

In an exclusive interview with Repórter Brasil, Kopenawa compared Trump to a “disease,” saying that the Republican politician represents a threat to indigenous peoples and the environment.

The indigenous leader fears that the influence of Trump and other far-right leaders could pave the way for unbridled exploitation of indigenous lands.

In addition, Kopenawa harshly criticizes Bolsonaro, whom he considers the “son of the military dictatorship” who never cared about indigenous people or the environment. He says that the Bolsonaro government “ruined everything,” allowing illegal mining to advance in the Yanomami territory and the health of his people to deteriorate.

The Yanomami, who inhabit Brazil’s largest indigenous territory, still face a humanitarian and health crisis, worsened by the invasion of 70,000 illegal miners. Increased under Bolsonaro, the invasion brought diseases such as malaria and the flu and contaminated rivers with mercury that affects drinking water and fish, which are the basis of the Yanomami diet.

Child malnutrition affected 63% of Yanomami under the age of five and resulted in the deaths of 570 children from malnutrition and preventable diseases between 2019 and 2022.

Kopenawa is hopeful regarding the commitment of the Lula (PT) administration to combating illegal mining but criticizes its health care policies. He recognizes the current government’s efforts to reverse the damage caused by previous administrations. However, he warns that more effective action is needed such as completely removing miners from their ancestral territory and sending more health professionals.

The shaman is also an internationally acclaimed writer. He is the author of The Falling Sky: words of a Yanomami shaman (Belknap Pres, 2013), written with anthropologist Bruce Albert.

The works have been translated into several languages, inspired films and documentaries, and have become landmarks in contemporary ecological and anthropological thought, introducing the world to Yanomami cosmology and the importance of the forest for the planet’s health.

“An arrow to touch the heart of non-indigenous society,” Kopenawa writes when someone asks for a dedication in his works.