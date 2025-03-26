APOIE

Repórter Brasil wins 2025 King of Spain International Journalism Award

Led by Convoca from Peru and carried out in partnership with Repórter Brasil and other South American media outlets, an investigative series on illegal gold mining was awarded in the 'Narrative Journalism' category
By Repórter Brasil
 26/03/2025
According to experts, in addition to underestimating the environmental impacts, the new licensing model opens a gap for approving large gold mining operations fragmented into small adjacent areas (Photo: Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil)
REPÓRTER BRASIL is one of the winners of the 2025 King of Spain International Journalism Award with the special report Golden Opacity: Mechanisms of Latin American Gold Trafficking.”

Led by Convoca from Peru and carried out in partnership with Repórter Brasil and other South American media outlets, the investigative series was awarded in the “Narrative Journalism” category.

The reports reveal unprecedented data on illegal mining in the continent and expose the pathways of irregular gold from extraction sites to luxury jewelry stores and technology companies. Using databases, document analysis, and field reporting, the project also identified trafficking routes, involved companies, and failures in government oversight.

According to the investigation, 3,000 tons of gold exported by Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela between 2013 and 2023 have no known origin. This accounts for half of all declared exports by these countries (5,900 tons) and is a clear sign that illegal mining is increasing its export volumes like never before.

New rule in Pará facilitates mining in Brazil’s most devastated protected area

European multinational stops buying from Vale over river contamination case

Documents link Amazon and Google to companies investigated for illegal gold mining

Brazilian financial group sells private securities indicating investment in deforesters

