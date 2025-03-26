REPÓRTER BRASIL is one of the winners of the 2025 King of Spain International Journalism Award with the special report “Golden Opacity: Mechanisms of Latin American Gold Trafficking.”

Led by Convoca from Peru and carried out in partnership with Repórter Brasil and other South American media outlets, the investigative series was awarded in the “Narrative Journalism” category.

The reports reveal unprecedented data on illegal mining in the continent and expose the pathways of irregular gold from extraction sites to luxury jewelry stores and technology companies. Using databases, document analysis, and field reporting, the project also identified trafficking routes, involved companies, and failures in government oversight.

According to the investigation, 3,000 tons of gold exported by Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela between 2013 and 2023 have no known origin. This accounts for half of all declared exports by these countries (5,900 tons) and is a clear sign that illegal mining is increasing its export volumes like never before.